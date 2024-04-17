New West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries took a big swing with his first outside major hire on his coaching staff and it’s safe to say he connected in landing Illinois assistant coach Chester Frazier.

Frazier, 38, is an experienced assistant coach with over a decade of time at the high-major level under his belt stops at Illinois, Virginia Tech and Kansas State.

During his time at Illinois, the basketball program won a share of the 2022 Big 10 championship and the 2024 Big 10 Tournament title while advancing to the Elite 8.

At Virginia Tech, Frazier served as the associate head coach for two years and helped to guide the Hokies to a third-place finish in the ACC and a trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2021. During his seven years at Kansas State, the Wildcats won a pair of Big 12 Championships and made five trips to the NCAAs.

So, the history of success is certainly there when it comes to results on the floor.

"Frazier will add value as a teacher of the game, particularly defensive fundamentals. As a player at Illinois, he was an overachiever and hard worker. He brings that same mindset to coaching. He’ll be demanding and will instill grit," said Doug Bucshon, Publisher of Orange and Blue News on the Rivals.com network.

And this move also brings Frazier closer to his roots after a stint coaching at his alma mater. While Frazier played point guard for the Illini from 2006-09, he is originally from Baltimore. A renowned recruiter with strong ties to the East Coast, DeVries has secured a key part of what will be his first coaching staff in Morgantown.

Frazier has cultivated strong connections not only in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia but in Ohio, the Carolinas and more.

"Frazier’s strength as a recruiter is the network of contacts that he’s built around the country, particularly on the East Coast. He’s from Baltimore and he’s really tied in to the AAU and high school scene in the region," Bucshon said.

Known for his toughness when he suited up for Illinois, Frazier has been able to recruit players that match that identity as well as also being highly rated on the recruiting trail.

During his time as an assistant with Illinois, Frazier was responsible for recruiting several prospects in the top 100 players in their class such as guard Jayden Epps, guard Sencire Harris and forward Amani Hansberry. He's been involved with a long list of others as well as he has cast a wide net on the trail during his career.

Frazier has targeted players on the recruiting trail with a willingness to defend and that play with an effort on the floor that matches his approach as a coach. He also has been very well received by those who know him off the floor as well.

"He’s the consummate professional, the players love him, and I think the West Virginia fans are going to enjoy having him around," Bucshon said.

Frazier is known for his development, grit and prep recruiting which matches exactly what DeVries wanted to find as he puts together the pieces of his program.

“The portal is incredibly important; the spring recruiting period is important but we’re also not losing sight we want to continue to build within. Find really talented high school players that want to be here and get this and retain them and have them have a great experience,” DeVries said.