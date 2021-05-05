WVSports - Freshman Reed pitches Mountaineers to win over Pitt

Hours after a former West Virginia pitcher threw a no-hitter in the show, a current WVU pitcher showed his dominance at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Freshman right-hander Carlson Reed was handed the ball to make a spot-start in Friday night’s contest, ultimately tallying six strikeouts against the No. 16 Panthers. West Virginia later came out on top with the 8-2 win.

The Georgia native had plenty of run support early as the Mountaineers struck in the first inning. With catcher Matt McCormick on first base, Hudson Byorick sent a 2-2 pitch to left field for an RBI triple. A second run came across in the following inning after Mikey Kluska grounded out to second base, scoring Alec Burns.

Meanwhile, the Panthers couldn’t get much going on the basepaths, and even less at the plate. Despite getting two runners on base in the top of the second inning, the Pitt lineup could not bring them around to score.

Reed didn’t even allow a hit until the third inning, making it through the batting order once before Pitt leadoff hitter Sky Duff connected for a double.

At the plate, West Virginia added three more runs before Pitt could add its first: a double down the right field line off the bat of second baseman David Yanni, scoring outfielder Nico Popa.

WVU left fielder Paul McIntosh added some insurance runs in the seventh with a three-run home run, giving the Mountaineers an 8-1 lead.

Pitt began to threaten in the top of the eighth, loading the bases and adding the team’s second run of the night. Head coach Randy Mazey turned to Madison Jeffrey out of the bullpen, quickly putting an end to the Panthers’ momentum.

Entering the ninth inning with a six-run lead, Jeffrey and the Mountaineers shut down Pitt, cementing the 8-2 win.

Reed, who made his third start of the season, ended the night having allowed only one run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings of work. The bullpen combined to allow only one run on three hits while striking out six.

A handful of Mountaineers shined at the plate including Nathan Blasick, a fifth-inning pinch hitter who went a perfect 3-for-3 on the day. Four other Mountaineers — Burns, Victor Scott, Austin Davis and Tyler Doanes — came up with a hit in half of their at-bats.

Up Next: The Mountaineers will partake in a three-game series against the Oklahoma Sooners this weekend at Monongalia County Ballpark. First pitches are scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 11:30 a.m.