Fulton: 'WVU is definitely up there'

Morgantown impressed Fulton.
Youngstown (Oh.) Cardinal Mooney linebacker Luke Fulton basically spent the day as a West Virginia football player when he visited campus last week.

It was something that he could possibly get used to.

Fulton, 6-foot-3, 215-pounds, made the short two-hour trek to Morgantown Thursday, his first as a recruit, and was highly impressed not only with the football program but the campus itself.

