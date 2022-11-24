In this game preview, we dive into numbers and notes, a depth chart, our video preview of the game as well as where to can watch the contest.

West Virginia (4-7) will travel to Oklahoma State (7-4) to close the 2022 season in a Big 12 Conference matchup. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match up to get you ready for kick off.

--Neal Brown is in his fourth season atop the West Virginia football program with a record of 21-25. Overall, Brown has a 56-41 record as a head coach.

--West Virginia is 15th all-time in wins.

--WVU is 4-4-1 in games played on Nov. 26, including 3-3-1 in games played on the road. The first time that West Virginia played on Nov. 26, was in 1896 when the Mountaineers lost 26-0 to Mahoning Cycle Club in Youngstown, Ohio, and also tied Pittsburgh Athletic Club 0-0. The last time WVU played on Nov. 26 was in 2016 at Iowa State (W 49-19).

--Oklahoma State has won seven consecutive games in the series.

--This will be the 309th nationally televised game for West Virginia. All-time, the Mountaineers are 159-148-1 in nationally televised games.

--West Virginia is ranked No. 33 nationally in time of possession and No. 4 in the Big 12 (31:33)

--Since 1980, West Virginia is 208-25-1 when scoring 30 or more points in a game. Since 2000, the Mountaineers are 67-7 when hitting the 40-point plateau, and WVU is 197-7 all-time when scoring 40 or more points in a game.

--Coaching staff assignments: Matt Moore (AHC-OL/Field); Graham Harrell (OC-QB/Press Box); Chad Scott (Run Game Coord.-RB/Field); Jordan Lesley (DC-OLB/Field); ShaDon Brown (Co-DC-DBs/Field); Jeff Koonz (ST Coordinator-ILB/Field); Andrew Jackson (DL/Press Box); Sean Reagan (TE/Press Box); Tony Washington (WR/Field); Dontae Wright (S/Press Box).

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 352 plays and have gained 2,029 yards for a 5.8 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 262 plays for 1,497 yards and a 5.7 average. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 162 plays for 766 yards and a 4.7 average gain. West Virginia has run 30 plays on fourth down for 169 yards and a 5.6 average.

--WVU’s touchdowns have come 18 times on first down (10 rush/8 pass), 15 times on second down (6 rush/9 pass), six times on third down (4 rush/2 pass) and two times on fourth down (1 rush/1 pass).

--Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2022 season shows that the Mountaineers have run 806 plays, 404 on the ground and 402 through the air.

--The rushing game has totaled 1,808 yards, an average of 4.5 yards per carry and 21 touch- downs. The passing attack has totaled 2,653 yards, 20 touchdowns and an average of 10.9 yards per completion. Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 4,461 yards of total offense, 41 touchdowns, an average of 5.5 yards per play and an average of 31.2 points per game.

--Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained 102 first downs by the run and 127 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 164.4 yards per game on the ground, 241.2 yards per game passing and 405.5 yards per game of total offense.

--Twelve true freshmen have played for the Mountaineers in 2022: Derek Berlitz (DLB), Aric Burton (BAN), Raleigh Collins III (S), CJ Donaldson (RB), Mumu Bin-Wahad (CB), Trey Lathan (LB), Nicco Marchiol (QB), Asani Redwood (DL), Jacolby Spells (CB), Oliver Straw (P), Keaton Thomas (DB) and Jarel Williams (WR).

--West Virginia has missed a bowl game for only the third time in the past 21 years.