Series: West Virginia leads 6-1

Last meeting: 2017: WVU 56 KU 34

Television: 12 p.m., ESPN2, Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Ahmad Brooks (analyst), Roddy Jones (sideline)





Fresh off the first win over a ranked team on the road since 2012, No. 8/9 West Virginia (4-0, 2-0) will head home to play host to Kansas (2-3, 0-2) in a Big 12 Conference match up Saturday.

The Mountaineers were able to hold off a late rally against Texas Tech 42-34 after leading by as many as 25-points in the first half. It was the first win over a team ranked inside the top 25 on the road since West Virginia knocked off Texas 48-45 during the 2012 campaign.

The Jayhawks have already surpassed their win total from last season starting off 2-3 on the year including a dominating 55-14 win over Rutgers. However, the Jayhawks have lost 12 consecutive Big 12 Conference games dating back to 2016 including the first two this season to Baylor and Oklahoma State.

Kansas is led by fourth year head coach David Beatty who is 5-36 during his time atop the Jayhawks football program. The former Kansas and Texas A&M assistant, Beatty returned back to Lawrence and has been trying to change the culture of the program after a number of losing seasons. The Mountaineers are 3-0 against Kansas since Beatty took over the program.

The Jayhawks offense is averaging 28.8 points per game to go along with 359.8 yards per contest as Kansas will rely on a balanced attack spearheaded by an impressive freshman running back in Pooka Williams. Through four games Williams has accounted for 474 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 7.8 yards per carry showcasing an ability to get tough yards and spring big plays.

Williams has had an historic start to his career as the only player in FBS history to record a 40-yard rush in four consecutive games to start their career, stats dating back to the 1996 season, while his rushing total is tops on Kansas history during that time frame.

At quarterback, the Jayhawks have used three different options this season although junior Carter Stanley is set to get his second consecutive start. On the season he has completed 29-39 passes for 289 yards with three touchdowns and has yet to throw any interceptions.

His main target is senior Steven Sims, who has hauled in 23 catches for 217 yards and a pair of scores, while Kerr Johnson has 18 grabs for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Sims ranks inside the top five in receptions, yards and touchdowns during his career with the Jayhawks.

On the defensive side, long-time coordinator Clint Bowen has flipped from a 4-3 scheme to a 3-4 look that is more apt to sit back in coverage. The switch has been successful as the Jayhawks have shown major increases across the board in turnover margin, turnovers, interceptions, scoring defense, pass efficiency and total defense just to name a few. Kansas is allowing 24.2 points and 379 yards per game.

Senior linebacker Joe Dineen leads the Jayhawks in tackles with 63 stops and an interception in five games as the centerpiece to the defense with almost double the number of the next best player.

The Jayhawks have a total of eight interceptions by eight different players during that time as one of the tops in the nation in that category.

Juniors Mike Lee and Hasan Defense return in the secondary at the safety spots as both are two of the best players on the Kansas defense with Lee accounting for 23 tackles and a pick and Defense with 15 stops and a pair of tackles for loss.

This will be the eighth meeting between the two schools with West Virginia already holding a 6-1 advantage in the series and have won a total of four straight.

The Jayhawks are looking to snap a conference road losing streak that spans back to Oct. 4, 2008 against Iowa State, a total of 44 conference games played outside of Lawrence.

The game is scheduled to be televised at noon on ESPN2.