Game Preview: WVU vs. Kansas
Series: West Virginia leads 6-1
Last meeting: 2017: WVU 56 KU 34
Television: 12 p.m., ESPN2, Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Ahmad Brooks (analyst), Roddy Jones (sideline)
Fresh off the first win over a ranked team on the road since 2012, No. 8/9 West Virginia (4-0, 2-0) will head home to play host to Kansas (2-3, 0-2) in a Big 12 Conference match up Saturday.
The Mountaineers were able to hold off a late rally against Texas Tech 42-34 after leading by as many as 25-points in the first half. It was the first win over a team ranked inside the top 25 on the road since West Virginia knocked off Texas 48-45 during the 2012 campaign.
The Jayhawks have already surpassed their win total from last season starting off 2-3 on the year including a dominating 55-14 win over Rutgers. However, the Jayhawks have lost 12 consecutive Big 12 Conference games dating back to 2016 including the first two this season to Baylor and Oklahoma State.
Kansas is led by fourth year head coach David Beatty who is 5-36 during his time atop the Jayhawks football program. The former Kansas and Texas A&M assistant, Beatty returned back to Lawrence and has been trying to change the culture of the program after a number of losing seasons. The Mountaineers are 3-0 against Kansas since Beatty took over the program.
The Jayhawks offense is averaging 28.8 points per game to go along with 359.8 yards per contest as Kansas will rely on a balanced attack spearheaded by an impressive freshman running back in Pooka Williams. Through four games Williams has accounted for 474 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 7.8 yards per carry showcasing an ability to get tough yards and spring big plays.
Williams has had an historic start to his career as the only player in FBS history to record a 40-yard rush in four consecutive games to start their career, stats dating back to the 1996 season, while his rushing total is tops on Kansas history during that time frame.
At quarterback, the Jayhawks have used three different options this season although junior Carter Stanley is set to get his second consecutive start. On the season he has completed 29-39 passes for 289 yards with three touchdowns and has yet to throw any interceptions.
His main target is senior Steven Sims, who has hauled in 23 catches for 217 yards and a pair of scores, while Kerr Johnson has 18 grabs for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Sims ranks inside the top five in receptions, yards and touchdowns during his career with the Jayhawks.
On the defensive side, long-time coordinator Clint Bowen has flipped from a 4-3 scheme to a 3-4 look that is more apt to sit back in coverage. The switch has been successful as the Jayhawks have shown major increases across the board in turnover margin, turnovers, interceptions, scoring defense, pass efficiency and total defense just to name a few. Kansas is allowing 24.2 points and 379 yards per game.
Senior linebacker Joe Dineen leads the Jayhawks in tackles with 63 stops and an interception in five games as the centerpiece to the defense with almost double the number of the next best player.
The Jayhawks have a total of eight interceptions by eight different players during that time as one of the tops in the nation in that category.
Juniors Mike Lee and Hasan Defense return in the secondary at the safety spots as both are two of the best players on the Kansas defense with Lee accounting for 23 tackles and a pick and Defense with 15 stops and a pair of tackles for loss.
This will be the eighth meeting between the two schools with West Virginia already holding a 6-1 advantage in the series and have won a total of four straight.
The Jayhawks are looking to snap a conference road losing streak that spans back to Oct. 4, 2008 against Iowa State, a total of 44 conference games played outside of Lawrence.
The game is scheduled to be televised at noon on ESPN2.
West Virginia Depth Chart:
OFFENSE:
QB: 7 Will Grier, (r-Sr.), 17 Jack Allison, (r-So.)
RB: 4 Kennedy McKoy (Jr.) or 32 Martell Pettaway (Jr.) or 20 Alec Sinkfield (r-Fr) or 4 Leddie Brown (Fr.)
FB: 42 Logan Thimons, (r-So.), 41 Elijah Drummond, (r-So.)
TE/H: 88 Trevon Wesco, (r-Sr.), 84 Jovani Haskins, (r-So.)
X WR: 8 Marcus Simms, (Jr.), 82 Dominique Maiden, (Sr.)
Y WR: 12 Gary Jennings, Jr., (Sr.), 16 William Crest, (r-Sr.)
Z WR: 13 David Sills V, (Sr.), 1 T.J. Simmons, (r-So.)
LT: 55 Yodny Cajuste, (r-Sr.), 72 Kelby Wickline, (r-Jr.)
LG: 73 Josh Sills, (r-So.), 57 Michael Brown, (r-Jr.)
C: 79 Matt Jones, (r-Jr.), 78 Jacob Buccigrossi, (r-So.)
RG: 58 Joe Brown, (r-Jr.), 65 Isaiah Hardy, (Sr.)
RT: 53 Colton McKivitz, (r-Jr.), 76 Chase Behrndt, (r-So.)
DEFENSE:
DE: 5 Ezekiel Rose, (Sr.) or 46 Reese Donahue, (Jr.)
NT: 40 Kenny Bigelow, (Sr.), 56 Darius Stills, (So.)
DE: 12 Jabril Robinson, (r-Sr.), 55 Dante Stills, (Fr.)
SAM LB: 9 JoVanni Stewart, (Jr.), 34 Shea Campbell, (r-Jr.)
MIKE LB: 10 Dylan Tonkery, (r-So.), 45 Adam Hensley, (Jr.)
WILL LB: 11 David Long, Jr. (r-Jr.), 35 Josh Chandler, (Fr.)
SPUR: 6 Dravon Askew-Henry, (r-Sr.), 26 Deamonte Lindsay, (r-Jr.)
BS: 16 Toyous Avery, (r-Sr.), 39 Dante Bonamico, (r-So.)
FS: 2 Kenny Robinson, (So.), 29 Sean Mahone, (r-So.)
LCB: 28 Keith Washington, (r-Jr.), 24 Hakeem Bailey, (r-Jr.)
RCB: 4 Josh Norwood, (Jr.), 1 Derrek Pitts, (So.)
SPECIAL TEAMS:
K: 30 Evan Staley (r-So.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.)
P: 15 Billy Kinney, (r-Sr.), 30 Evan Staley, (r-So.)
LS: 64 Rex Sunahara, (r-Jr.), 51 Kyle Poland, (r-So.)
H: 15 Billy Kinney, (r-Sr.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.)
KO: 30 Evan Staley, (r-So.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.)
PR: 8 Marcus Simms (Jr.), 13 David Sills, V, (Sr.)
KOR: 8 Marcus Simms (Jr.) 12 Gary Jennings, Jr., (Sr.)
NOTES:
--This year marks the 127th year of West Virginia football with the Mountaineers currently sitting in 14th place all-time in wins in college football.
--West Virginia is 13-13 in October under head coach Dana Holgorsen and 7-4 at home.
--West Virginia is 6-1 all-time against Kansas.
--Since 2000, West Virginia is 116-15 when scoring more than 30 points and 60-4 when scoring more than 40 points in a game.
--The Mountaineers are 84-11 since 2002 when winning the turnover battle.
--In the Holgorsen era, WVU has produced 87 games with 300 or more yards, 67 games with 400 or more yards, 36 games with more than 500 yards and 18 with more than 600 yards.
--Under Holgorsen West Virginia has scored 30 or more points in 62 games, 40 or more points in 32 games, 50 or more points in 11 games and 60 or more points three times.
--West Virginia has scored on 25 of their 44 drives this season, including 22 touchdowns. The Mountaineers are a perfect 15-15 in the red zone with 12 touchdowns.
--West Virginia is No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 4 nationally in third down conversion percentage by converting 59-percent (27/46) through four games.
--The 2018 roster consists of 122 players from 22 different states.
--A total of 25 players have seen their first on-the-field action at West Virginia: Jack Allison (QB), Charlie Benton (LB), Kenny Bigelow (DL), E.J. Brown (S), Joe Brown (OL), Leddie Brown (RB), Jacob Buccigrossi (OL), Shea Campbell (LB), Josh Chandler (LB), Zach Davis (OL), Isaiah Esdale (WR), Jovani Haskins (TE), Luke Hogan (K), Ricky Johns (WR), Exree Loe (LB), Rashon Lusane (S), Josh Norwood (CB), Jabril Robinson (DL), T.J. Simmons (WR), Alec Sinkfield (RB), Dante Stills (DL), Brenon Thrift (DL), Tyler Thurmond (OL), Keith Washington (CB), Brady Watson (RB)
--Coaching staff assignments: AHC/DC/LB Tony Gibson (field), OC/QB Jake Spavital (field), CB Doug Belk (press box), WR Tyron Carrier (field), S Matt Caponi (field), TE/FB Dan Gerberry (press box), RB Marquel Blackwell (field), LB/ST Mark Scott (press box), DL Bruce Tall (press box), OL Joe Wickline (field)
--West Virginia has run a total of 273 plays, 133 on the ground and 140 through the air. The rushing game has totaled 634 yards for an average of 4.8 yards per carry and five touchdowns. The passing game was accounted for 1,491 yards and 17 touchdowns. The offense is averaging 7.8 yards per play.
--West Virginia has gained 28 first downs by the run and 66 via the pass. The Mountaineers are averaging 158.5 yards per game on the ground and 372.8 through the air for 531.2 yards of total offense.
Injuries/Suspensions: Junior cornerback Josh Norwood will miss the first half after being ejected for a targeting penalty against Texas Tech. Redshirt freshman running back Alec Sinkfield (ankle) is questionable for this game. Redshirt sophomore linebacker Charlie Benton will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a knee injury against Tennessee in the season opener. Senior linebacker Quondarius Qualls and redshirt sophomore linebacker Brendan Ferns are out for some time with ACL injuries sustained in the spring but are expected to return at some point this season. Redshirt sophomore cornerback Jake Long will be out for an unspecified amount of time with a broken wrist but also is expected to return. Two true freshmen in tight end Mike O’Laughlin (ACL) and Dillon Spalding (ankle) will miss the entire 2018 season after undergoing surgery.
POINTS TO CLICK:
--Wake up. After putting together one of the best first quarters in program history, West Virginia fell asleep at the wheel for most of the second quarter and the entire second half. Focus was the biggest scapegoat after the game and that simply can't be an issue returning home against a Kansas team that hasn't won a Big 12 Conference road game in a decade. Still, this is a team that has been playing hard and taking them lightly and falling asleep at the wheel is a recipe to make a game that shouldn't be close, closer than it needs to be.
--Tackle and get off the field. Last season Kansas was able to run for 367 yards against West Virginia with many of those mistakes the self-inflicted variety. The Mountaineers missed a total of 14 tackles against Texas Tech, many of those in the second half, and going against a running back like Pooka Williams that will need to be cleaned up. The Mountaineers have to stop the run and get ball carriers to the ground.
--Don't force the issue and take what's there. Kansas is likely going to drop back and force West Virginia to drive the field instead of hitting big chunk plays. That means the pressure will be on quarterback Will Grier to get the Mountaineers in the right play and not try to do too much when it simply isn't there. Kansas has not faced an offense this explosive and it could not matter in the end, but being smart is a key.
--Break out the turnover helmet. West Virginia was on the positive side of the turnover margin against Texas Tech and it was a big reason that even with the struggles in the second half the Mountaineers were able to stay ahead on the scoreboard. With those turnovers was the public unveil of the turnover miner's helmet which is a nice addition to bring more excitement for forcing those turnovers. If West Virginia is going to win, breaking that helmet out several times while not turning the ball over themselves is a major step.
