Series: OSU leads 5-4

Last meeting: 2017: WVU 39 OSU 50

Television: 3:30 p.m., ABC, Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)





No. 9 West Virginia (8-1, 6-1) will travel to Oklahoma State (5-5, 2-5) for its final true road game of the season with the Mountaineers looking to position themselves for a Big 12 Championship Game spot.

The Mountaineers are coming off another dominating performance beating TCU 47-10, while the Cowboys were a two-point conversion attempt from knocking off Oklahoma before falling 48-47 leaving them 5-5 with two games remaining.

That is significant considering the Pokes have made a bowl game in 12 consecutive seasons leaving this game and their following on at TCU to keep that mark alive.

There are obvious connections between the two programs as Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is in his 14th season atop the Cowboys football program and is the fourth tenured coach in the nation.

Gundy has led the Pokes to four New Year’s Six Bowls since 2010 and has won at least ten games six times during that span with an outright Big 12 championship during the 2011 campaign.

The Oklahoma State graduate has amassed an overall record of 119-59 during his tenure in Stillwater and that mark of 12 straight bowls, the best mark of all-time in the program.

Gundy was the head coach that hired West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen as his offensive coordinator prior to taking his current post in Morgantown where he spent one season. The two have squared off six times now since Holgorsen arrived at West Virginia, with Gundy holding a 4-2 edge including a 50-39 win a season ago.

This Cowboys team again features one of the best offensives in the nation rolling up 511 yards good for 11th in the country. It's a balanced attack averaging 317 yards per game through the air and 194 yards per game on the ground while averaging 39.2 points.

Senior Taylor Cornelius has ascended to the top spot on the quarterback depth chart and has competed 60-percent of his passes while tossing for 3,123 yards and 23 touchdowns. At 6-foot-6, Cornelius also is used more as a run threat than previous Oklahoma State quarterbacks rushing for 227 yards and seven more scores.

There is no shortage of weapons to throw the ball to as well with Biletnikoff Finalist Tylan Wallace leading the way with a total of 68 catches for 1,282 yards and 9 touchdowns on the season. He has averaged 128 yards per game and developed into a premier threat.

At least three others have caught over 20 passes with Tyron Johnson second on the club with 614 yards and 4 touchdowns.

In the backfield, the Pokes return one of the best running backs in the Big 12 in Justice Hill who already has accounted for 930 yards and 9 touchdowns displaying big play potential with a 92-yard score on the ground this season.

The defense has seen some shifts under new coordinator Jim Knowles going to a 4-2-5 aggressive look that has helped propel the unit to No. 3 nationally in sacks per game. The Cowboys will mix up their looks as well as their front and bring pressure as well as present plenty of different options for the Mountaineers to consider.

Oklahoma State is led by defensive end Jordan Brailford who has recorded nine sacks on the year as well as fifth year senior linebacker Justin Phillips who leads the team in tackles.

On top of sacks and tackles for loss, which the unit ranks 13th nationally, the Oklahoma State defense also has done a good job in the red zone holding teams to scores on only 76.3 percent of their trips inside the 20s.

It will be senior day for the Cowboys and the Mountaineers will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak in the series. The Mountaineers are 1-2 in their previous three trips to Stillwater with the lone win coming in 2014.

The game is scheduled to be televised at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.





West Virginia Depth Chart:

OFFENSE:

QB: 7 Will Grier, (r-Sr.), 17 Jack Allison, (r-So.)

RB: 4 Kennedy McKoy (Jr.) or 32 Martell Pettaway (Jr.) or 20 Alec Sinkfield (r-Fr) or 4 Leddie Brown (Fr.)

FB: 42 Logan Thimons, (r-So.), 41 Elijah Drummond, (r-So.)

TE/H: 88 Trevon Wesco, (r-Sr.), 84 Jovani Haskins, (r-So.)

X WR: 8 Marcus Simms, (Jr.), 82 Dominique Maiden, (Sr.)

Y WR: 12 Gary Jennings, Jr., (Sr.), 16 William Crest, (r-Sr.)

Z WR: 13 David Sills V, (Sr.), 1 T.J. Simmons, (r-So.)

LT: 55 Yodny Cajuste, (r-Sr.), 72 Kelby Wickline, (r-Jr.)

LG: 73 Josh Sills, (r-So.), 57 Michael Brown, (r-Jr.)

C: 79 Matt Jones, (r-Jr.), 78 Jacob Buccigrossi, (r-So.)

RG: 65 Isaiah Hardy, (Sr.), 58 Joe Brown, (r-Jr.)

RT: 53 Colton McKivitz, (r-Jr.), 76 Chase Behrndt, (r-So.)





DEFENSE:

DE: 5 Ezekiel Rose, (Sr.) or 46 Reese Donahue, (Jr.)

NT: 40 Kenny Bigelow, (Sr.), 56 Darius Stills, (So.)

DE: 12 Jabril Robinson, (r-Sr.), 55 Dante Stills, (Fr.)

SAM LB: 9 JoVanni Stewart, (Jr.), 17 Exree Loe, (r-Fr.)

MIKE LB: 10 Dylan Tonkery, (r-So.), 34 Shea Campbell, (r-Jr.)

WILL LB: 11 David Long, Jr. (r-Jr.), 35 Josh Chandler, (Fr.)

SPUR: 6 Dravon Askew-Henry, (r-Sr.), 26 Deamonte Lindsay, (r-Jr.)

BS: 16 Toyous Avery, (r-Sr.), 39 Dante Bonamico, (r-So.)

FS: 2 Kenny Robinson, (So.), 29 Sean Mahone, (r-So.)

LCB: 28 Keith Washington, (r-Jr.), 24 Hakeem Bailey, (r-Jr.)

RCB: 4 Josh Norwood, (Jr.), 1 Derrek Pitts, (So.)





SPECIAL TEAMS:

K: 30 Evan Staley (r-So.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.)

P: 15 Billy Kinney, (r-Sr.), 30 Evan Staley, (r-So.)

LS: 64 Rex Sunahara, (r-Jr.), 51 Kyle Poland, (r-So.)

H: 15 Billy Kinney, (r-Sr.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.)

KO: 30 Evan Staley, (r-So.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.)

PR: 8 Marcus Simms (Jr.), 13 David Sills, V, (Sr.)

KOR: 8 Marcus Simms (Jr.) 12 Gary Jennings, Jr., (Sr.)