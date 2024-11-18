Geno Smith's game-winning drive highlights Mountaineers in the Pros Week 11

(Photo by © David Gonzales-Imagn Images)

The NFL season brought many big matchups featuring teams, including former Mountaineers, in week 11. However, Geno Smith's game-winning drive highlighted a big weekend for former Mountaineers as they are headed toward the final month and a half of the season.

Geno Smith

For the first time in his career, Geno Smith has beaten the San Francisco 49ers. Smith led Seattle on a game-winning drive finished off with a 13-yard rush for a score with just seconds remaining as the Seahawks went on the road to beat the 49ers. "I was out there smiling on that last drive. I walked on the field, it kind of felt like angels in the outfield. I had somebody rubbing my shoulders the whole time, and I just felt there was no pressure. I think the perspective I have that I've gained over my career has allowed me to pay that way," Smith said after the game. Smith's stat line finished with him throwing for 221 yards and an interception, but he had 29 yards on the ground on four carries, including two crucial rushes on his last drive. The Seahawks are now in a three-way tie in the NFC West, only a game behind the Arizona Cardinals who they face at home this Sunday.

Rasul Douglas

Rasul Douglas and the Buffalo Bills hosted the Kansas City Chiefs, trying to break their unbeaten record. They did just that as they beat the Chiefs, 30-21. Douglas has three total tackles in a game where the Bills were able to get after the Chiefs on defense at times. Buffalo improved to 9-2 on the season and is the clear division leader in the AFC East with the second-place Miami Dolphins sitting at 4-6.

Beanie Bishop and Zach Frazier

The Steelers also had a big game this weekend, facing the Baltimore Ravens at home. The Steelers were able to knock off the Ravens, beating them 18-16 and improving to 8-2 on the season. Frazier finished the game with a 71.0 overall grade, ranking fifth-best on the Pittsburgh offense. Bishop finished the game with four total tackles, which helped him get to a 73.2 coverage grade according to PFF.

Colton McKivitz

The 49ers were on the wrong end of a losing effort to the Seahawks. McKivitz once again played all the snaps on the offense for San Francisco. They are now 5-5 on the season with back-to-back games on the road against Green Bay and Buffalo up next.

David Long Jr.

It was not the best of weeks for David Long Jr., as he was waived by the Dolphins earlier in the week. He had seen a demotion from defense to special teams in the last couple of weeks and made 25 career appearances with the Dolphins.

Bye Weeks