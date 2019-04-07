Georgia DE Stone has interest in, offer from WVU and is planning visit
CHARLOTTE – Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins defensive end Akelo Stone is taking his time for now.
A big reason for that is the 6-foot-3, 244-pounder, has yet to get out and see many of the schools that have caught his attention at this stage of the process.
One of those is West Virginia and he is hoping to change that in the near future.
