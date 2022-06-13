Georgia RB Louie commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football

Louie, 6-foot-0, 200-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over a number of offers including Arkansas, Louisville, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Purdue and Central Florida, among others.

West Virginia has added another important piece on the offensive side of the ball with a commitment from Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek 2023 running back Jordan Louie .

Things moved relatively quickly between the two as West Virginia just offered Louie around two weeks ago but was able to quickly schedule an official visit to Morgantown this past weekend. The coaches had only been talking with Louie a few days prior to extending a scholarship offer but the visit surpassed his expectations.

"It really blew me away," he said.

Louie is coming off a season where he rushed for 721 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 489 yards and 6 more score receiving and an additional 450 yards and 4 touchdowns in the return game. That versatility is something that made him a priority to the West Virginia coaching staff who sees him as a bigger running back that can do it all.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect developed a quick bond with several assistants including wide receivers coach Tony Washington.

The versatile athlete could fill several different roles at the college level.

Louie becomes the 10th commitment for West Virginia in the 2023 class and is the second prospect that could play the running back position along with York (Pa.) 2023 running back Jahiem White.

WVSports.com will have more with Louie in the near future.