{{ timeAgo('2020-03-18 10:54:00 -0500') }} football

Georgia safety Quinn planning West Virginia football visit

Quinn plans to take a visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes safety TJ Quinn has watched his recruitment blossom since the turn of the New Year and is now looking at possible visits in the spring including one to West Virginia.

Quinn, 6-foot-1, 200-pounds, is up to 14 total offers with the bulk of those coming in January including a scholarship from West Virginia.

The Mountaineers are one of three schools, along with Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, that have been recruiting him the hardest at this stage.

