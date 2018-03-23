Stoudemire, 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, was on campus over the past two days as part of an unofficial visit to check out Morgantown and liked it enough that he decided to bring his recruitment to a close. The Mountaineers were considered the leader for him prior to the trip and that didn’t change things.

WVSports.com first reported that Stoudemire was on campus.



“I love it. The visit went well and the coaches are all cool,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect also held offers from Auburn, Michigan State, Louisville, Nebraska, Syracuse and a number of other schools.

Cornerbacks coach Doug Belk served as the lead recruiter for Stoudemire and was able to establish a strong connection early which led to ultimately getting him on campus.

A speedy wide receiver, Stoudemire could play on the outside or inside in the Mountaineers scheme and was naturally attracted to the offense and how he could fit into it.

Stoudemire becomes the fifth commitment for West Virginia in the 2019 class and represents the first for the program at the wide receiver spot in this cycle.

WVSports.com will have more on this development in the near future.