Gold bests Blue in 2022 Spring Game

West Virginia's spring football is officially over.

The Gold team bested the Blue team, 22-21, in Saturday's spring game.

Will “Goose” Crowder was under center for the Gold team’s first drive, and he quickly showed why he’s in the conversation to start this fall. The redshirt freshman opened going 3-for-3 on his opening drive, including A 50-yard connection to Preston Fox that had the Gold team knocking on the door of the end zone.

One play later, Clemson transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon hit the outside and found the goal line, scoring West Virginia’s first touchdown of 2022.

At quarterback for the Blue team’s first drive was Garrett Greene, who opened with two completions for 38 yards. The drive quickly turned south as a pair of penalties came before a Greene pass toward the end zone was intercepted by Aubrey Burks.

Nicco Marchiol took over under center for the Gold team, ultimately turning in a forgettable drive. It took only four plays for the punt team to come on, with Kolton McGhee projecting a 37-yard kick.

Crowder took over at quarterback for the Blue team, meticulously driving down the field. It took 10 plays, but Crowder again found the end zone.

Greene went 1-for-3 on the following drive, but redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson carried the ball four times for 25 yards. The drive culminated in a 53-yard field goal attempt by Danny King, which sailed left.

The duo of Marchiol and Mathis excelled on the next drive, with Marchiol making plays through the air and on the ground. After advancing into the red zone, Marchiol rushed up the middle for a 7-yard score.

King was able to add a field goal for the Gold team just before the end of the first half, leading Gold to enter halftime with a slim 15-14 lead.

In the second half, Greene needed only two passes — first a 44-yard gain, then a 33-yard completion — en route to his first touchdown of the day and a Blue team lead.

The defense shined for a major chunk of the second half, limiting the offense and preventing any additional scores in the third quarter. It wasn't until the final minutes of the fourth quarter when running back Markquan Rucker powered ahead for an 11-yard score — pushing the Gold team ahead for the win.



