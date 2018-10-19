West Virginia men’s basketball fans got its first look at the 2018-2019 Mountaineers during Friday night’s Gold-Blue debut.

The scrimmage between the gold and blue teams resulted in a 64-58 win for the gold team. Among the top scorers were Lamont West (16), Wesley Harris (16), Sagaba Konate (15) and Esa Ahmad (12).

Konate starting the scoring with a jump hook and the gold team jumped out to a 15-8 lead less than five minutes in. The big man continued to impress early on, scoring six points and blocking three shots.

The blue team chipped away at its deficit and came within two points of the gold team with a three-pointer from West and and a layup from Trey Doomes.

A jumper from Harris, a three-pointer from Konate and a tip-in from Ahmad extended extended the gold team’s to 22-13 with 9:32 left in the first half.

Back-and-forth scoring to finish the last nine minutes of the first half put the score at 44-31 in favor of the gold team at halftime.

After the first half, Harris led the gold team with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting while West led the blue team with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting. The gold team finished the first half shooting 58 percent from the floor and the blue team shot 41 percent.

The first 10 minutes of the second half saw Konate score six points as the gold team continued to keep its distance from the blue team, leading 54-43.

From there, the blue team put together a late rally, but the gold team held on for the scrimmage win, 64-58.