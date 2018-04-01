UCLA graduate transfer cornerback Denzel Fisher wants to make the most of his second chance.
Fisher, 6-foot-2, 175-pounds, spent four seasons with the Bruins appearing in 23 games during that span but after receiving his degree elected to explore what options he’d have on the table.
So the Los Angeles native requested his release and started to look another place to close his college career that fits his physical style of play.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news