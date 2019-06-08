News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-08 08:20:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Grad transfer DE Jones ready for next step at West Virginia

Mffuuijni4cxamxlugie
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

When Reuben Jones bypassed a scholarship offer from West Virginia out of Lake Gibson High School in the class of 2015 he thought that would be it when it comes to the Mountaineers.

Life has a funny way of working out sometimes.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}