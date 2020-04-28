News More News
football

Grad transfer OL Wilson lists West Virginia football in final four

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia is one of four schools that have made the cut for a coveted graduate transfer prospect in Hampton offensive tackle Keldrick “K.J.” Wilson.

Wilson, 6-foot-6, 309-pounds, has narrowed his college choices down to West Virginia, Southern California, Pittsburgh and Indiana. Each of those programs have offered him a scholarship and a decision is expected sometime soon according to his social media.

