Grad transfer OL Wilson lists West Virginia football in final four
West Virginia is one of four schools that have made the cut for a coveted graduate transfer prospect in Hampton offensive tackle Keldrick “K.J.” Wilson.
Wilson, 6-foot-6, 309-pounds, has narrowed his college choices down to West Virginia, Southern California, Pittsburgh and Indiana. Each of those programs have offered him a scholarship and a decision is expected sometime soon according to his social media.
