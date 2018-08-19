Graduate transfer defensive linemen have been 'perfect fits' for WVU
West Virginia knew it had some work to do on the defensive front.
Admittedly the weak link of the entire defense a year ago, the Mountaineers had undergone some changes from the group with two players transferring out of the program with eligibility still in-tact after Adam Shuler and Lamonte McDougle packed up and left.
That left some holes to fill and the Mountaineers needed experience to fill it, so the coaching staff decided to use an old friend in the graduate transfer market.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news