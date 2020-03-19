News More News
Graduate transfer OT Wilson talks West Virginia football offer, recruitment

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has offered a graduate transfer option at offensive tackle.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Offensive tackle Keldrick “K.J.” Wilson received interest from FBS schools during the first time around in his recruitment but ultimately ended up picking Hampton.

At the time he was in his first year playing offensive tackle and was considered raw by many of the college coaches that got a look at him throughout the process.

Now, a 6-foot-6, 309-pound, refined graduate transfer, Wilson is getting a second chance at the recruiting process.

{{ article.author_name }}