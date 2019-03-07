Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene never could have imagined when Neal Brown became the first coach to offer him around 15 months ago how things would turn out.

Brown, who was then at Troy, made Greene a priority during his stint with the Trojans. The signal caller visited campus on three separate occasions and established strong connections with the head coach as well as quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan.

He connected with them on a personal level as well as their plan on the field as well where his skill set seemed to be a perfect match.