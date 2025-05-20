Griffin Kirn and Logan Sauve highlight West Virginia's Big 12 honors

West Virginia catcher Logan Sauve and starting pitcher Griffin Kirn were named to the All-Big 12 First Team, while the Mountaineers had two Second Team selections and four Honorable Mention selections.

The Mountaineers won the Big 12 regular season title in 2025, while also setting a program record for wins in a regular season (40), as Sauve and Kirn were big reasons why.

Sauve started 46 of 47 games played this season, hitting .287 with 33 RBIs and seven home runs. Sauve is second on the team in runs scored this season, and was successful on all seven of his stolen base attempts this year.

Kirn was WVU's ace this season, finishing the year fifth in the Big 12 in ERA, as he went 4-2 with a 3.36 ERA, and 83 strikeouts across 77.2 innings pitched. Kirn transferred to West Virginia from the Division II level, and the left-hander didn't miss a start. Kirn struck out six or more batters seven times this year, while he started 14 games for the Mountaineers.

On the Second Team were Kyle West and Jack Kartsonas. West led West Virginia in batting with a .352 average this season. He was third in the Big 12 in on base percentage, while he also slugged nine home runs to lead the Mountaineers. Kartsonas led the Big 12 in ERA this season, after getting put into WVU's rotation midway through the season.

WVU's four honorable mention selections included Reese Bassinger, Chase Meyer, Jace Rinehart, and Sam White.

Freshman Gavin Kelly was also named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team, as he hit .304 with 32. RBIs this season, playing in 44 games and starting 38 of them.