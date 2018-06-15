Latrobe (Pa.) Greater Latrobe lineman Trent Holler has seen his recruitment take off of late with a number of schools jumping into the picture for the versatile big man.

Holler, 6-foot-2, 285-pounds, has picked up close to 20 offers with some of those coming through recently being Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Connecticut.

And West Virginia is one of the newcomers to join in the pursuit as well after the coaching staff initiated contact.