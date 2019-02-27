SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia (5-3) picked up its fifth win of the season by defeating Towson (1-6), 8-3, Wednesday afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark.

A hot start helped the Mountaineers prevail despite a rally from Towson later on during the contest. However, a two-run eighth inning for the Mountaineers helped West Virginia seal the game.

Andrew Zitel led West Virginia at the bats with two hits and three RBIs as junior left-handed pitcher Nick Snyder, who made his second-career start, allowed no hits nor runs in three innings to ago along with six strikeouts.

After Snyder tossed a scoreless first inning, West Virginia wasted no time and got off to a 3-0 lead after the first thanks to a fielder’s choice RBI from Tristen Hudson and a two-run RBI single from Zitel.

The Mountaineers then added to their lead over the next two innings with a sacrifice fly from Tevin Tucker during the second inning that scored Brandon White from third base and a solo home run from Darius Hill in the third, putting the score at 5-0.

Snyder remained sharp on the mound during the second and third innings, retiring Towson in order during each inning.

Freshman right-hander Brock Helverson replaced Snyder on the mound to begin the fourth inning and despite allowing two walks and a single during the inning, Helverson got out of the inning with a throw out at third base, a pick-off at third later on and then a strikeout.

After West Virginia left two runners on the base to end the fourth inning, Helverson retired the side to start off the fifth and the Mountaineers would extend their lead to 6-0 with an RBI double from Andrew Zitel, scoring Tristen Hudson from second.

Freshman right-hander Madison Jeffrey made his debut for the Mountaineers during the top of the sixth and delivered a perfect inning.

Jeffrey was replaced by fellow freshman right-hander Zach Ottinger to start the seventh and Towson inched closer. A three-run inning for the Tigers off three hits which included a solo home run from Zach Piazza brought Towson to within three runs of West Virginia.

A scoreless seventh inning for the Mountaineers brought Towson back to the plate and Hudson on the mound for West Virginia.

Despite allowing a leadoff single, a double play and a strikeout from Zach Reid, who relieved Hudson on the mound after the double play, got West Virginia out of the inning.

With two outs in bottom of the eighth inning, West Virginia added to its lead thanks to fielding error from Towson on a hit from Tyler Doanes that scored Zitel and Tucker which extended the Mountaineers' lead to 8-3.

In the ninth inning, Reid returned to the mound and allowed Towson's first two batters to get on base. After a strikeout, Reid allowed another walk which brought junior right-hander Dillon Meadows on the mound. A double play then ended the game and gave the Mountaineers the win.

The Mountaineers will take on the defending national champions in Oregon State for a three-game road series beginning Friday at 8:35 p.m. ET.