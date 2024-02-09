Examining how players who left the West Virginia men's basketball program are performing in the 2023-2024 season at their new college destinations after the roster turnover that took place at WVU. These statistics are up to date as of Feb. 9.

Averages: 12.3 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 3.1 APG, 50.0% FG, 33.7 MPG Mitchell decided the enter his name in the transfer portal this past summer to leave WVU after one season and he garnered interest from many big programs but honed in on the Kentucky Wildcats. Now, Mitchell has served as a veteran presence on the roster.

Averages: 12.7 PPG, 4.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 43.3% FG, 32.9 MPG After one season at West Virginia where Toussaint became a spark off the bench for the Mountaineers, Toussaint moved on to another Big 12 program and joined the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Not only has Toussaint doubled his scoring average from last season, he is one of the key players on the Red Raiders roster. WVU will match up with Toussaint and the Red Raiders only once this season, on March 2 in Morgantown.

Averages: 6.5 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 0.7 BPG, 49.0% FG, 18.6 MPG As a graduate student, Bell decided to test his options in the transfer portal early on in the cycle and he found a new home at Mississippi State, in certainly a new play style. Bell has put together a solid season with the Bulldogs although he started the year around a double-double per game but has cooled off since.

Averages: 1.3 PPG, 1.4 RPG, 50% FG, 3.5 MPG Okonkwo left West Virginia after the resignation of former head coach Bob Huggins and decided to go to Chapel Hill to play for a college basketball blue blood, North Carolina. For the Tar Heels, Okonkwo's action has been very limited and he's mostly been used as a reserve off the bench this season.

Averages: 4.4 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 0.8 SPG, 0.6 BPG, 66.0% FG, 10.5 MPG Wague has gained a modest off-the-bench role for the Alabama Crimson Tide basketball squad, who lit a fire into college basketball last season as a contender. Wague chose to take his talents to Tuscaloosa and has found a role very similar to his at West Virginia, as an extra rim defender and interior scorer.

Averages: 12.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.8 APG, 0.8 SPG, 41.5% FG, 30.6 MPG Perez never played a game for West Virginia after sitting out all of the 2022-23 season and then the coaching staff parting ways with him prior to the start of this one. He entered the transfer portal and ended up at Arizona State where he has proven to be a solid contributor for the Sun Devils in his lone season with the program.

Averages: 9.1 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 0.7 BPG, 0.7 SPG, 41.1% FG, 24.4 MPG At the end of last season, forward Jamel King put his name into the transfer portal after only playing 30 total minutes and appearing in eight games on the season for West Virginia. This has not been the case at his new destination, the Kennesaw State Owls, where he has found a solid place within the rotation.

Averages: 11.3 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.3 APG, 50.0% FG, 29.9 MPG After playing the least minutes on last year's WVU team with nine total and appearing in the least amount of games among all players at six, Davis decided to move on and transfer before the end of last season. Davis found his next stop playing for the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, where he's taken on a much larger role with the team and has produced with those opportunities on the floor.