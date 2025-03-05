How close is WVU to an NCAA Tournament spot after win over Utah?

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker take on another episode of the WVSports.Com Podcast.
They get into the Mountaineers' 71-69 win over Utah on Tuesday night and what that means for their NCAA Tournament chances. They also discuss their first look of the spring at WVU's football team earlier this week.
