West Virginia had a number of players exit the program through the transfer portal last off-season and WVSports.com reviews each to see how they performed at their new stops. We look at their time at West Virginia, their new locations and snaps played. This is a player-by-player review of those transfers that landed at a new school.

Spent two years at West Virginia where he was highly productive on the defensive line with 70 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks before electing to transfer to Miami. There he played in 11 games and recorded a total of 38 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 8 sacks. He played a total of 396 snaps and was generally regarded as one of the best defenders on the Hurricanes football team this past season.

Wright appeared in 33 games during his time at West Virginia, including starting 16, and caught 129 passes for 1,338 yards and 7 touchdowns while also returning two more on kickoffs. He announced his departure from the program last winter and eventually signed with Florida State. He was expected to play a major role with the Seminoles, but a car wreck kept him off the field for the duration of the season.

A two-time All-Big 12 performer, he finished his career at West Virginia with 260 tackles, including 145 solo stops, with 15 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hurries, five forced fumbles and three interceptions before electing to transfer before the start off spring practice. That led him to Colorado where he played in all 12 games finishing with 100 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception in his final season at the college level. He led the Buffalos playing a total of 760 snaps.

Matthews spent two years at West Virginia but broke out during his second season with 43 tackles and a sack. Elected to enter the transfer portal with one season left, which took him closer to home at Mississippi State. In his final year, Matthews appeared in all 12 games where he collected 43 tackles and 2 interceptions. Played 591 snaps on the season for the Bulldogs.

Porter redshirted during his first year at West Virginia before inheriting the other starting role at cornerback. While he started slow, he settled into the role but announced that he would be entering the transfer portal after the season. That led him to Miami where he appeared in 9 games but only made 11 total tackles and a pass breakup. He played a total of just over 200 snaps on the year.

Played for three seasons at West Virginia, catching 56 passes for 648 yards and two touchdowns and becoming a fan favorite in the process. Had one year of eligibility left, but elected to enter the transfer portal where he eventually selected Rice. He appeared in 12 games with the Owls catching 39 passes for 461 total yards. Played 527 snaps this past season, which is his final at this level.

Played in 29 games and made a total of 19 starts during his time at West Virginia where he recorded 77 tackles and one interception. Elected to enter the transfer portal and committed to play at UTSA where he played in all 12 games. He recorded a total of 38 tackles and 4 passes defended while playing 618 total snaps.

Spent three years with West Virginia in the wide receiver rotation where he hauled in 69 passes for 882 yards and 3 touchdowns. He made a total of 22 start during that time before electing to enter the transfer portal. He would eventually select Rutgers to get close to home. Ryan appeared in all 12 games with the Scarlett Knights, making 10 starts, and collected 26 passes for 440 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Brown had a lot of excitement around him when he selected West Virginia but played in only 9 games making 10 catches for 108 yards during that time. After being away from the team, Brown elected to enter the transfer poral and that eventually led him to commit to Houston. He had his most productive season yet with the Cougars by appearing in 11 games and catching 41 passes for 471 yards and 4 touchdowns. He played a total of 511 snaps on the season.

Doege spent three seasons at West Virginia, two as the starter for the entire season with the football program after transferring in from Bowling Green. He threw for 40 touchdowns during that time but his uneven play led to him entering the transfer portal for his final remaining season. He first enrolled at Western Kentucky but did not win that job and eventually transferred to Troy after fall camp. Over seven games, Doege completed 44-64 passes for 575 yards with 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Cowan spent four years at West Virginia but was never quite able to put it all together collecting just 38 tackles 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble over the 16 games played. The former Alabama transfer elected to enter the portal with one season remaining which led him to finish his career at Maryland. He played in 11 total games this past season with 10 tackles to his credit. He played 243 total snaps.

A former four-star recruit, Banks appeared in appeared in 26 games for West Virginia as tight end making 10 catches for 92 yards, including one touchdown. But elected to enter the transfer portal after not making any headway on the depth chart and falling behind others. Banks caught 18 passes for 163 yards across 11 games in his first season with Akron. He played a total of 484 offensive snaps.

The in-state product started three games during his time at West Virginia, while appearing in 15 total. Had 50 tackles and 5 pass breakups during his freshman season but his role was limited as a sophomore and elected to enter the transfer portal. Played in 10 games with 46 tackles and an interception on the season. He played 497 total snaps for the Zips in his first season with the program.

Moorer played in 20 games during his time at West Virginia primarily as a reserve before he elected to enter the transfer portal. Selected East Carolina and he saw action in 11 total games this past season. He played 230 total snaps.

Only spent two seasons at West Virginia as a reserve running back where he carried the ball 6 times for 14 yards and a touchdown. Entered the transfer portal and wound up at Middle Tennessee State where he appeared in only 3 games and carried the ball 8 times for 18 yards and had 5 receptions for 46 yards. He saw only 36 total snaps.

Washington was a solid recruit in the 2020 class, but only saw action in two games before redshirting. He then moved to the defensive side of the ball before electing to enter the transfer portal and he ended up at Northern Iowa. He did not record any statistics this past season as a wide receiver.

Hammett spent only one year with West Virginia before entering the transfer portal and enrolled at Garden City C.C. There he appeared in 10 games and was highly productive with 45 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He was the second-leading tackler and should have three seasons remaining in his college career.

Watkins wasn't at West Virginia long and transferred to Alabama A&M where he made the move to defensive end. He played in only one game and recorded a single tackle.

The former Tennessee signee was expected to make an immediate impact at West Virginia when he signed but saw action in only three game before leaving the team. He reentered the transfer portal and committed to a number of programs before flipping around and eventually ended up at Bethel, a division three program. There he recorded 19 tackles and 3.5 sacks before declaring for the NFL.

Dixon is one of the most unique names on this list considering he never actually played for West Virginia after transferring in from Clemson. He fell behind on the depth chart and then was dismissed due to a violation of team rules in the summer before he eventually reentered the transfer portal and signed with Tennessee. He didn't make it through fall camp with the Volunteers and left the program.