West Virginia has 10 current commitments in the 2023 recruiting class so how will the coaching staff go about filling the rest of the remaining slots?

The Mountaineers have a quarterback in the class in Spartanburg (S.C.) quarterback Raheim Jeter, a pair of running backs in York (Pa.) William Penn Senior running back Jahiem White and Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek 2023 running back Jordan Louie, one wide receiver in Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands athlete Rodney Gallagher, one offensive lineman in Downingtown (Pa.) Downingtown West offensive lineman Cooper Young, two defensive linemen in Spartanburg (S.C.) defensive lineman Cameron Jackson and Beaufort (S.C.) defensive lineman Eamon Smalls, one linebacker in Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's linebacker Josiah Trotter, one pass rusher in Camden (N.J.) defensive end James Heard and a defensive back in Fairfield (Oh.) defensive back Josiah Jackson.