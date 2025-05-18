Where WVU football's defensive position rooms stand entering mid-May

Since the beginning of April, there has been a lot of movement both in and out of the transfer portal for West Virginia. WVSports.com looks at who has transferred to WVU and how that affects the position rooms on defense. As a whole, West Virginia lost 19 guys on the defensive side of the football to the transfer portal. Since then, the Mountaineers have added three guys on that side of the ball.

Defensive Line

WVU's defensive line was one of the hardest hit areas on the team in terms of losing numbers this spring. The Mountaineers lost eight guys up front, but all of them were either redshirt-sophomores or younger. In the portal, WVU has added Eddie Kelly Jr., an edge defender from Missouri. He played in all 13 games this past season, finishing with 20 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, and a sack. He is a senior with one year of eligibility remaining. The Mountaineers also added Elijah Simmons from the junior college ranks. Simmons, 6-foot-2, 280-pounds, is coming off a season where he recorded 21 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and a sack for the Broncbusters. Simmons is set to graduate in May and started his career at Kent State, where he spent a season before he entered the transfer portal and signed with Garden City. West Virginia has 15 guys combined between the defensive end and defensive tackle positions. Adding Simmons means WVU has four defensive tackles, and they are all sophomores, juniors, or seniors in terms of eligibility. WVU has four seniors out of the 15, including Jimmori Robinson, Hammond Russell, Edward Vesterinen, along with Kelly. There are four freshmen DEs, and one redshirt-freshman in Quintin Goins.

Defensive back

Between the safety spot and the corner spot, WVU lost nine defensive backs this portal cycle, most notably Jacolby Spells who had played in 28 games as a Mountaineer. West Virginia added cornerback Nick Taylor from Appalachian State. Taylor spent just one season there, where he played in seven games, starting one as a true freshman. He had 10 total tackles and played about 150 snaps in 2024. Taylor is a younger option compared to other positions WVU has added in the portal, one of five sophomores out of the 22 safeties and corners currently on the roster. At safety the program added Darian Lewis has spent all four years of his career at Akron where he has appeared in 36 total games and recorded 205 tackles, 17 passes defended, 10.5 tackles for loss and 2 interceptions. The Ohio native is coming off a season where he recorded 74 tackles, 7 passes defended and an interception. The versatile defensive back has one year remaining. WVU has also added two other pieces to the defensive back room in Ty Crutcher and Kaleb Gray. Gray is another versatile player on the back end, coming from the junior college ranks. Crutcher can play corner, safety, or nickel on defense and is coming off a season where he had 32 tackles and 3 forced fumbles as a redshirt freshman for Dodge City. He is a sophomore at the safety/nickel spot. Crutcher comes to WVU from West Florida, where he had 13 tackles and an interception to go along with 4 pass breakups in 10 games last season. Similarly to Gray, Crutcher spent time at Dodge City Community College, finishing with 19 tackles and two interceptions there in 2023. In the safety spot, WVU currently has 13 guys, with six of them being seniors. The remaining seven are all sophomores or younger. In the cornerback room, WVU has 11 guys, and six of them are seniors, meaning there will be lots of experience and competition to get playing time on the back end of WVU's defense this fall.

