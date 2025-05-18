Where WVU football's defensive position rooms stand entering mid-May

Since the beginning of April, there has been a lot of movement both in and out of the transfer portal for West Virginia.
WVSports.com looks at who has transferred to WVU and how that affects the position rooms on defense.
As a whole, West Virginia lost 19 guys on the defensive side of the football to the transfer portal. Since then, the Mountaineers have added three guys on that side of the ball.
Defensive Line
WVU's defensive line was one of the hardest hit areas on the team in terms of losing numbers this spring.
The Mountaineers lost eight guys up front, but all of them were either redshirt-sophomores or younger.
In the portal, WVU has added Eddie Kelly Jr., an edge defender from Missouri. He played in all 13 games this past season, finishing with 20 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, and a sack. He is a senior with one year of eligibility remaining.
The Mountaineers also added Elijah Simmons from the junior college ranks. Simmons, 6-foot-2, 280-pounds, is coming off a season where he recorded 21 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and a sack for the Broncbusters. Simmons is set to graduate in May and started his career at Kent State, where he spent a season before he entered the transfer portal and signed with Garden City.
West Virginia has 15 guys combined between the defensive end and defensive tackle positions. Adding Simmons means WVU has four defensive tackles, and they are all sophomores, juniors, or seniors in terms of eligibility. WVU has four seniors out of the 15, including Jimmori Robinson, Hammond Russell, Edward Vesterinen, along with Kelly.
There are four freshmen DEs, and one redshirt-freshman in Quintin Goins.
Defensive back
Between the safety spot and the corner spot, WVU lost nine defensive backs this portal cycle, most notably Jacolby Spells who had played in 28 games as a Mountaineer.
West Virginia added cornerback Nick Taylor from Appalachian State. Taylor spent just one season there, where he played in seven games, starting one as a true freshman. He had 10 total tackles and played about 150 snaps in 2024.
Taylor is a younger option compared to other positions WVU has added in the portal, one of five sophomores out of the 22 safeties and corners currently on the roster.
At safety the program added Darian Lewis has spent all four years of his career at Akron where he has appeared in 36 total games and recorded 205 tackles, 17 passes defended, 10.5 tackles for loss and 2 interceptions. The Ohio native is coming off a season where he recorded 74 tackles, 7 passes defended and an interception.
The versatile defensive back has one year remaining.
WVU has also added two other pieces to the defensive back room in Ty Crutcher and Kaleb Gray.
Gray is another versatile player on the back end, coming from the junior college ranks. Crutcher can play corner, safety, or nickel on defense and is coming off a season where he had 32 tackles and 3 forced fumbles as a redshirt freshman for Dodge City. He is a sophomore at the safety/nickel spot.
Crutcher comes to WVU from West Florida, where he had 13 tackles and an interception to go along with 4 pass breakups in 10 games last season. Similarly to Gray, Crutcher spent time at Dodge City Community College, finishing with 19 tackles and two interceptions there in 2023.
In the safety spot, WVU currently has 13 guys, with six of them being seniors. The remaining seven are all sophomores or younger.
In the cornerback room, WVU has 11 guys, and six of them are seniors, meaning there will be lots of experience and competition to get playing time on the back end of WVU's defense this fall.
Linebacker/EDGE
West Virginia's linebacker corps was not hit too hard in the transfer portal, losing two redshirt-freshmen in Rickey Williams and Aydin Fleming.
The Mountaineers went out and added Ben Bogle from Southern Illinois. Bogle spent three seasons there, and in 2024, he started the last ten games of the season, totaling 87 tackles, 16.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, and two interceptions.
As well as linebacker John Lewis who transferred to UNLV in the winter after four seasons at Mississippi State where he played a total of 365 snaps across 40 games. Over the course of his career Lewis recorded 44 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one pass breakup and played a number of different linebacker spots during that time.
Another experienced piece the Mountaineers added is Devin Grant. Grant comes to WVU from Incarnate Word. Grant had 31 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and a forced fumble last season.
In the room, there are 15 guys at the LB/EDGE spot. Grant is one of six seniors, while there are four juniors. There are two true freshmen in the room, and then one redshirt-freshman, and a sophomore.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe