How WVU's position rooms look on offense after spring portal entries

(Photo by WVSports.Com)

While the official opening of the spring window of the transfer portal does not open until April 16th, there are already multiple players from West Virginia's roster who have stated they intend to enter the portal. WVSports.Com looks at who has entered the transfer portal for the Mountaineers and how that leaves their position groups on offense.

Running Back

West Virginia has lost two running backs so far, senior L.J. Turner and redshirt-freshman Trae'Von Dunbar. Turner committed to WVU this past winter and spent the spring practice period with the Mountaineers. Dunbar spent one season at WVU but did not see the field. This leaves West Virginia with five players in the running back room for the Mountaineers, with multiple levels of experience. The oldest in the room is Tye Edwards, a senior who also committed to WVU this winter. Edwards rushed for over 1,000 yards last season at Northern Iowa. He is the lone senior left in the running back room currently. Behind him in seniority is junior Jahiem White, who totaled 844 yards on the ground last season. White and Edwards are the two most proven options at running back for the Mountaineers. White has rushed for 1,686 yards and 11 touchdowns in his two seasons at WVU. He also has 24 catches for 247 yards and three scores. The two sophomores in the room are Clay Ash and Judah Price. Ash played in nine games for the Mountaineers last season, while Price did not see any game action. Ash is from Leesburg, Va., while Price is from Sophia, W.Va. The youngest in the room is Diore Hubbard, who saw action in two games last season against Oklahoma State and Kansas State in a very limited role. He is a redshirt-freshman.



Wide Receiver

West Virginia's wide receiver room has been the hardest hit group on the offensive side of the ball for the Mountaineers as they lost redshirt-sophomore TJ Johnson, redshirt-freshman Dom Collings, redshirt-freshman Brandon Rehmann, freshman Mykel Davis, and redshirt-freshman Andrew Phares. After those five departures, there are still 12 bodies in the wide receiver room, with four seniors, three juniors, two sophomores, and three true freshmen. The true freshmen are Tyshawn Dues, Armoni Weaver, and Camdon Pitchford. The sophomores are Cam Vaughn and Cyrus Traugh, two guys who transferred to WVU this winter. Traugh comes from Youngstown State, where he was an FCS Freshman All-American. He had 36 catches for 409 yards last year. Vaughn came with head coach Rich Rodriguez from Jacksonville State where he caught 48 passes for 803 yards and five touchdowns. Between the seven juniors and seniors still in the room, only four are returners from last year's roster. Those four are Rodney Gallagher, Jarel Williams, Jaden Bray, and Preston Fox. Outside of those four, there is Jarod Bowie, Oran Singleton, and Jeff Weimer. Bowie is a Jax State transfer, catching 13 passes for 207 yards last season, with 105 of those yards coming against Ohio in their bowl game. Singleton comes from Eastern Michigan where he put up 64 caches for 639 yards last season. Weimer comes from Idaho State where he had over 1,000 yards receiving.

Tight Ends

West Virginia saw a pair of tight ends hit the portal as freshman Jackson Accuardi and redshirt-senior Johnny Pascuzzi both left the team. Accuardi and Pascuzzi were both in their first year as Mountaineers. West Virginia still has five tight ends on the roster. Seniors Gregory Genross and Jacob Barrick, junior Colin McBee, and sophomores Jack Sammarco and Noah Braham. The only addition to the group is Barrick, who is a Martinsburg, W.Va., native, but played with Rodriguez at Jacksonville State. He played mostly in a blocking role there. Out of the returners, Sammarco saw the most action, registering 96 total snaps on offense last season. He had only one catch, but played in a total of 12 games.

Offensive Line