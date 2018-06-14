Newark (Oh.) Licking Valley offensive lineman Jarrod Hufford wasn’t sure if West Virginia would be recruiting him during his first visit to campus, there will be no doubts the next time.

Hufford, 6-foot-4, 305-pounds, initially visited Morgantown last summer for one of the one-day camps where he had the chance to work out in front of the coaching staff but at the time no offer came.

In fact, not much did until defensive line coach Bruce Tall stopped by his school during the evaluation period to get his transcripts and then watch him work out.

That was all it took.