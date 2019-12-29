News More News
Huggins looks back at the cow that put people in the seats

West Virginia Mountaineers basketball coach Bob Huggins has an interesting story with a 20-foot cow.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

What does selling basketball tickets and 20-foot cow have in common?

More than you’d think in the story of Bob Huggins coaching career.

Huggins, then the head coach at Akron, was battling issues with people not being in the stands. It’s a common problem at lower level programs but one that Huggins hoped to remedy.

{{ article.author_name }}