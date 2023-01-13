West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins didn’t offer much on the decision to part ways with longtime assistant Larry Harrison in the middle of the season.

But it was addressed.

Harrison spent 16-years at West Virginia and then 8 more at Cincinnati working with Huggins. The program’s Associate Head Coach, Harrison has been a key piece of the coaching staff since Huggins arrived in Morgantown and has often handled substitutions and taken a large role in practice.

The Mountaineers had lost four consecutive Big 12 Conference games and fell to 0-4 overall.

So it was a situation that had to be covered. Huggins read a pre-written statement on the issue during his zoom press conference with media members.

“The decision to make the change with the basketball staff was a difficult one. Larry and I have worked together for 24-years and shared many great moments. The decision was made in the best interest of Mountaineer basketball. I’m not going to take any questions on the matter.”

Huggins was asked later on in the press conference if he wanted to clarify anything on the issue further, but he only replied “there’s not anything else to say.”

The search immediately began for a replacement on the coaching staff but in the meantime, Huggins said that he’s fortunate to have an experienced head coach like Ronnie Everhart on staff to help navigate the current issues. Everhart has been a head coach at three different schools.

“We have a guy with experience. We also have some other guys that are good basketball guys. Hopefully we can put it all together,” Huggins said.

The Mountaineers now are left with Everhart and Josh Eilert as assistants on the bench. West Virginia will next take on Oklahoma Saturday at noon.