West Virginia junior forward D'Angelo Hunter announced via Twitter and Instagram that he'll transfer out of the program and reopen his recruitment for his senior year.

This was later confirmed in a press release from the West Virginia Athletic Communications Department Monday evening.

Hunter hasn't been with the Mountaineers during the team's NCAA Tournament run and when asked about his whereabouts, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said, "he's not here."

The junior transferred to West Virginia prior to this season after attending Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas where he played for coach Michael Landers and averaged 15.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Hunter has seen very little playing time this year off the bench. He appeared in 17 games this season and averaged 5.5 minutes, 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds per game.

“We appreciate D’Angelo’s hard work and contributions to Mountaineer basketball,” Huggins said.