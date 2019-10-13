I've got five on it: Iowa State
West Virginia dropped its second straight game by falling to Iowa State at home, 38-14, and WVSports.com takes a look at five things that stood out over the course of the game.1. West Virginia coul...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news