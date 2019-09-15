West Virginia (2-1) rebounded from its first loss of the season last week with a 44-27 win over NC State (2-1) in Morgantown Saturday and WVSports.com takes a look at five things that stood out over the course of the game.

1. West Virginia responded the way it needed to - After last week’s loss to Missouri, you couldn’t have asked for a better response Saturday from the Mountaineers.

West Virginia used a complete team effort and was effective in all three phases of the game during the win against NC State.

From the rushing attack finally having a good game, quarterback Austin Kendall throwing for 272 yards and three touchdowns, the defense allowing just 97 yards in the second half, Logan Thimons blocking a punt, punter Josh Growden placing four of his five punts inside the 20 and numerous inexperienced players becoming factors, every phase did its duty and it paid off.

We said numerous times this week on the site that this was a big week for West Virginia and that we’d find out a lot about what they’re made of.

Well, this was a completely different team than the one who took the field the past two games and this goes to show the coaching staff’s close attention to detail.

Yes, it’s unknown just what kind of a team NC State is this season since its first two opponents weren’t very competitive, but at the end of the day, the Mountaineers took care of business and responded about as well as they could’ve after last week’s lopsided loss.

Where they go from here will definitely be something to watch next week on the road against Kansas.