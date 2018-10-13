SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Martell Pettaway doesn’t need any reminders about the last time he visited Iowa State.



No, whether he wants to relive the past or not, the Cyclones will always somewhat forever be linked to the now junior.

That’s because two years ago, Pettaway made his college debut in Ames in somewhat surprising fashion considering he was on a collision course toward a redshirt.

But injuries forced the hand of the coaching staff and it was the true freshman that got the call. Pettaway recalls the surprise that he was getting the call 11 games into the year, but he didn’t hesitate when given the opportunity by then running backs coach JaJuan Seider.

But there wasn’t time to get him mentally ready. That’s because while Pettaway was told he had a chance to play in the game the week before, this came as a complete shock on the sidelines. With the rest of the running backs hurt, it was a case of next man up.

“It was my first college game as a freshman and I hadn’t really been running with the ones. It was nerves but I just had to get over it,” he said.

And get over it, he did.

Pettaway would carry the ball 30 times for 181 yards, both of which are still career highs, while also getting into the end zone. To put things into perspective that game along almost topped his totals for his entire sophomore campaign when he carried the ball 43 times for 149 yards.

“The line was blocking good,” he admitted. “We just kept running inside zone.”

There is always a flicker of thought about possibly redshirting during that first year instead of going into the game against Iowa State, but it’s only that. He doesn’t worry about the extra year because of the experience he has been able to pick up along the way.

“I’m all for the program. I love the decision I made to come here,” he said.

But Pettaway wanted to be known for more than just that performance against Iowa State, so he used this past off-season to put himself in position to take the next leap. In a crowded backfield, the Michigan native realized that there were chances for him to move up the depth chart.

“It was just that time. It was my third year and I had watched a lot, seen a lot and it was time,” he said. “Coach (Dana) Holgorsen always says if you want to increase your role step up and play.”

So he went to work. Pettaway was one of the standouts of fall camp and displayed some of the versatility that made him a recruiting target for West Virginia in the past.

And that paid off as it was Pettaway that started the first game of the season. Through five games he’s already well surpassed his rushing totals from last season with 213 yards and his 41 carries have already almost surpassed his usage in his sophomore year.

Pettaway recalls being sore after his 30-carry game against the Cyclones and while he has only surpassed 10 carries once in a game this year he is averaging over five yards per tote as part of a four-headed committee in the backfield.

“As long as we get the win, I don’t care because it’s less damage taken. The rotation is good and it keeps the defense tired,” he said.

Pettaway and his teammates will return to the scene of when the running back burst onto the scene but it is now a much different situation for both teams. Still, he is excited to see what’s next and understands that the past has helped mold him into what he is today.

“I’ve grown a lot. That’s in the past, they’re a whole different team now and we are too,” he said.