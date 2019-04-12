St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic defensive back TJ Rush had already been on a few visits at this stage of the process but none of them have made him feel like he did at West Virginia.

Rush, 6-foot-0, 170-pounds, made a visit to check out West Virginia over the weekend and the trip was even more than he bargained for coming into it.

And that’s saying something considering that he already had very high expectations about what the Mountaineers had to offer.