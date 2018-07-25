Charleston (W.Va.) Capital athlete Kerry Martin is one of the state’s best players on the offensive side of the ball but it’s on defense where he is drawing the most attention.

Martin, 6-foot-2, 188-pounds, is coming off a junior season where he tossed for 2,532 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for another 1,000 yards and 17 scores as the quarterback for the Cougars.

Those numbers, as well as his team’s success, have put Martin in position to be one of the front runners for the Kennedy Award annually given to the state’s best offensive player.