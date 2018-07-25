In-state ATH Martin set for Showtime at WVU
Charleston (W.Va.) Capital athlete Kerry Martin is one of the state’s best players on the offensive side of the ball but it’s on defense where he is drawing the most attention.
Martin, 6-foot-2, 188-pounds, is coming off a junior season where he tossed for 2,532 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for another 1,000 yards and 17 scores as the quarterback for the Cougars.
Those numbers, as well as his team’s success, have put Martin in position to be one of the front runners for the Kennedy Award annually given to the state’s best offensive player.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news