In-state athlete Braham commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football

First up was the one-day camp June 20 and then he followed that up with a strong performance in the 7-on-7 event where he was consistently able to get open as a tight end.

Braham, 6-foot-2, 225-pounds, is the son of former offensive lineman Rich Braham and earned a scholarship offer in June after a pair of impressive camp stops.

West Virginia has landed a commitment with strong ties to the football program in Morgantown (W.Va.) University 2023 athlete Noah Braham .

The Mountaineers are targeting Braham as an athlete with the ability to play the tight end spot or possibly even linebacker or defensive end depending on how he continues to develop.

That’s key because Braham has developed a lot on the mental side of things in the past year and also has added around 20-pounds to his frame which made him an even more attractive option.

Braham also held an offer from Mercyhurst, but the Mountaineers made the move to get involved in his recruitment after seeing him in person multiple times this summer.

Braham was recruited by tight ends coach Sean Reagan, along with offensive line coach Matt Moore and head coach Neal Brown. Each of those played a role in securing his pledge with the program. The in-state prospect is the 14th overall commitment for the Mountaineers in this class.

