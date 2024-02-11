Wheeling (W.Va.) Wheeling Park 2024 athlete Mykel Davis always had interest in playing for the Mountaineers and when he got the opportunity he took it.

Davis, 6-foot-2, 180-pounds, finished the regular season with 800 yards and 12 touchdowns which drew interest from a number of schools before narrowing it down to West Virginia and Morehead State.

The Mountaineers offered a preferred walk on opportunity and after taking visits to both schools Davis knew that Morgantown was there he wanted to spend his college career.

“West Virginia is where I grew up, my home state. I’ve been here my whole life,” he said.

The in-state prospect has long watched the Big 12 Conference program and has fond memories watching games with his grandmother as a kid.

Davis had visited three or four times before making his choice and even called Morgantown a second home given his connection with the coaching staff.

“All the staff treats you like family,” he said.

Davis gave the news to wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall who let him know that he is excited to work with him when he arrives on campus. The versatile athlete will likely begin his career at wide receiver but could end up bouncing around to several different spots before it’s all said and done.

“I’m labeled as an athlete for a reason,” he said.

Davis will arrive sometime prior to the season and is excited to get a head start on his college career and getting to know his teammates and coaches even better. The plan is to develop his skill set and try to make the most of his opportunity to play for the Mountaineers.

“I can’t wait to help bring a championship to West Virginia,” he said.