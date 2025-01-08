In-state athlete Fagan discusses West Virginia offer

Fagan, 6-foot-0, 175-pounds, threw for 2,264 yards with 33 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, while rushing for 1,848 yards and 28 touchdowns on his way to earning the Kennedy Award as the state’s top player.

That type of production catches the eyes of many including the West Virginia coaching staff.

Fagan received news that the Mountaineers were offering him after he spoke with his head coach Dave Walker and then inside wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart.

“I was excited and extremely grateful to receive an offer from my home state school,” he said.

The in-state product spoke with Stewart about the opportunity and was excited to learn even more about the football program.

Stewart made it clear that Fagan is a talented athlete, and the coaching staff wants to keep the best players in the state home. That makes Fagan a priority moving forward.

West Virginia is targeting Fagan as an athlete but isn’t ruling quarterback out of the picture. He plans to take a visit to Morgantown at some point and is in the process of setting up his trips to schools.

“I plan to in the upcoming weeks,” he said.

Fagan wants to find a school that is going to fit his academic needs as well as develop him as a person and quarterback in order to play at the next level.