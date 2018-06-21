“They offered me. I’m very grateful for that. It’s just great that your hometown team, your home state team offers you a scholarship,” he said. “This is our state school. We don’t have any leagues; we don’t have any NFL teams so it’s definitely a blessing they gave me an offer.”

That’s because the Mountaineers became the 13th program to extend a scholarship offer to the 6-foot-2, 188-pounder, following a stop in town for a one-day camp.

Charleston (W.Va.) Capital defensive back Kerry Martin has been to West Virginia plenty of time over the past couple years but perhaps none will be as memorable as his most recent.

Martin worked out as a defensive back during the course of the camp and felt as though he did enough to catch the attention of the coaches. Turns out, it was more than that as he worked out as the top defensive back against the best wide receivers in the camp.



“I’ve been here plenty of times for games and stuff but they wanted to see what I could do at defensive back so they told me to come up to camp and I got rewarded,” he said.

“They said I’m a pretty good athlete but they didn’t expect me to play DB as good as I did so it’s good they think highly of my playing DB,” he added.

The defensive back was already comfortable with the campus and the coaches but this visit only further solidifies things and where he stands with the school. Especially considering he has family ties.

“You’re going to get a lot of love and people are going to take care of you here,” he said. “My cousin actually goes here, Derrek Pitts, and he tells me a lot about it here and how it’s the best decision he’s made. And the coaches are regular people I can sit and talk to.”

Martin has 12 offers from programs such as Rutgers, Cincinnati, Miami (Oh.) and others but for now admits that while he doesn’t have any favorites this is a special offer considering who it’s from. He already is planning to return to West Virginia for the Showtime Event in July and is considering a possible trip even sooner than that.

In the meantime, he will head to Pittsburgh this weekend and plans to make it to several other schools before he starts the process of narrowing things sometime in August.

“But you never know,” he added.

Martin has made previous stops at Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and a host of others but for now it’s clear that the Mountaineers have made a move in his recruitment.

“West Virginia would definitely be one of my top choices considering I’m from here and the type of relationship I have with the staff,” he said.