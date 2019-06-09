Bluefield (W.Va.) kicker Kaulin Parris’s phone wouldn’t stop buzzing.

Friends, family and social media alike were weighing in on Parris earning his second offer this time from in-state program West Virginia following a stop in Morgantown for a camp. After winning the punting competition and finishing second in field goals, Parris received the word from head coach Neal Brown.

“It was a dream come true,” he said. “I’m still trying to process it.”