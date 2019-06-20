“They like that I’m a home-state guy,” Frazier said when he was offered.

Frazier, 6-foot-2, 277-pounds, received his first offer from the Mountaineers under the previous coaching staff and made multiple visits to campus since Neal Brown’s group came on board. That was enough to seal the deal on his commitment.

West Virginia kept one of its best at home as Fairmont (W.Va.) Fairmont Senior lineman Zach Frazier committed to the Mountaineers football program.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was initially offered as a defensive lineman under the old staff in the 3-3-5 scheme but will play offensive line for the new group likely beginning his career at center. The coaching staff saw a need at that spot and believes that Frazier is an ideal fit given his skill set and size.



Frazier was a familiar face in Morgantown earning an offer after an impressive summer camp performance and making stops for games over the past couple seasons as well as a camp.

Also a standout wrestler, Frazier collected other offers from Stanford, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Wake Forest and Marshall as well as several other schools. He also made visits to a number of other schools as well during the course of the process.

Frazier becomes the ninth commitment for West Virginia in the 2020 class and represents the first prospect on the offensive line.

Four of the nine commitments to date have come on the offensive side of the ball with Danville (Ky.) Boyle County wide receiver Reese Smith, Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene and Bay City (Mi.) Central wide receiver Devell Washington already in the fold on that side.

He also is the first in-state scholarship athlete to select the Mountaineers since Brown took over the program in January. The Mountaineers are still in pursuit of Bluefield (W.Va.) defensive end Sean Martin and Bluefield (W.Va.) running back Jovon Davis when it comes to in-state scholarship options for this class and are looking at others as well.

WVSports.com will have more with Frazier in the near future.