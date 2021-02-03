WVSports - In-state OL Biggs on board with West Virginia football

Biggs, 6-foot-6, 285-pounds, had been committed to Marshall since late October but did not sign with the program in December. That led to the two parting ways Jan. 25 which opened the door for the Mountaineers to add the talented lineman as a preferred walk-on.

West Virginia has struck at Spring Valley again with a commitment from offensive lineman Bryce Biggs .

The Rivals.com two-star prospect had collected a number of scholarship offers including Marshall, Western Kentucky, Youngstown State, Akron, Southern Mississippi, Arkansas State, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Central Michigan and a handful of others.

The Mountaineers were familiar with Biggs after hosting him for a big man camp two summers ago where he was named on the MVPs for his performance. A former quarterback, Biggs moved to the offensive line at Spring Valley where he earned first-team all-state. Offensive line coach Matt Moore handled his recruitment.

He had originally committed to Marshall, but the two elected to part ways which allowed the Mountaineers to step into position to land his pledge.

Biggs gives West Virginia a versatile offensive lineman that can fill several holes.

Biggs is the most recent commitment from Spring Valley and the second from this class joining 2021 offensive tackle Wyatt Milum.

WVSports.com will have more on this news in the near future.