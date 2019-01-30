In-state recruiting in focus for Brown and WVU
Recruiting is the lifeblood of any college football program.
It’s almost become an 'if you’ve been told it once, you’ve been told it a thousand times' situation when it comes to that aspect of building a quality football program and West Virginia head coach Neal Brown certainly understands that.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news