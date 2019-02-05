Jennings sees what he needs to see on WVU official visit
Family is at the center of it all for Highland Springs (Va.) wide receiver Ali Jennings.
So naturally the Rivals.com three-star prospect was excited about his visit to West Virginia after hearing about the changes on campus from his fellow commitments.
Now after taking his official visit, Jennings has plenty of reasons to be excited himself for his future in Morgantown after seeing it all.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news