JJ Wetherholt ranked Cardinals No. 1 prospect, top-20 in all of MLB

(AP Photo/LM Otero)
Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

MLB.com updated their Top 100 Baseball Prospects list on Tuesday and former Mountaineer JJ Wetherholt is listed as the top prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals' organization.

Wetherholt was taken seventh overall in this year's MLB Draft after he played at WVU for three seasons.

So far he has played in 11 games for the single-A affiliate, the Palm Beach Cardinals. Wetherholt has compiled 34 at-bats grabbing nine hits, hitting one home run, driving in six RBIs.

In addition to being the top prospect for the Cardinals, Wetherholt ranks as the No. 19 overall prospect in all of baseball. He is also the fourth-ranked prospect out of all guys who were in this draft class.

Currently, Wetherholt is playing shortstop in the minor leagues, though it is unclear if that will be his long-term position. Wetherholt signed a $6.9 million signing bonus, upon getting drafted by the Cardinals.

Former Mountaineer Victor Scott II, who is currently on the major league club for the Cardinals is listed as their No. 5 overall prospect in their organization.

----------

