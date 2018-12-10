SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





West Virginia has landed a major piece to the puzzle in the 2019 recruiting class by securing a commitment from Thatcher (Az.) Arizona Eastern J.C. cornerback Dreshun Miller.

Miller, 6-foot-2, 190, had been committed to LSU since June but took an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend which was enough for him to flip his pledge to the Mountaineers.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect is a native of Georgia and had a close connection with cornerbacks coach Doug Belk which helped to secure an official visit and things only progressed from there. A skilled athlete, Miller will step in to help the cornerback room immediately with his college-ready skill set.

West Virginia first expressed interest early in the process but didn’t extend a scholarship offer until October. Belk also helped to recruit Miller when he was working at Alabama.

“They fell off a little bit but Coach Belk hit me up and said that with the corner situation they have some guys graduating so it’s an opportunity to play,” he said. “One of my best friends is Zeke Esdale and he came from my school so it was a good experience and a good moment.”

Miller also held offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Kentucky, Texas Tech and Houston, among others.

The junior college prospect is set to enroll in Morgantown in December and will have three years to play two remaining in his college career.

“Coach Holgorsen was the first coach to come down here. Me and coach Belk go way back and he was recruiting me out of high school. It was a familiar thing because of our past,” he said.

He becomes the second commitment overall for West Virginia at the cornerback spot after Lawrenceville (Ga.) Central Gwinnett cornerback Nicktroy Fortune and represents the 15th overall.

WVSports.com will have more on the commitment of Miller in the near future.