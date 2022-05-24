JUCO DB Shelton commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football

Things moved quickly between the two parties as secondary coach ShaDon Brown just jumped into the picture with a scholarship offer Tuesday night and Shelton had booked an official visit the next day to see Morgantown up close and personal.

Shelton, 6-foot-2, 190-pounds, choose the Mountaineers over other offers from TCU, Indiana, Louisiana Tech and Middle Tennessee State along with more.

West Virginia has filled a need in the defensive secondary with a commitment from Tyler J.C. (Tx.) safety Jaylon Shelton following an official visit to campus.

The New London, Texas native was immediately drawn to the West Virginia program in large part because of their conference affiliation.

“It changed my whole night because I’ve always dreamed of playing in the Big 12,” he said.

But while he enjoyed the visit to Morgantown, Shelton then took an official visit to TCU before ultimately making the choice to commit to the Mountaineers.

West Virginia is slotting Shelton as a cat safety and likes his combination of size and how he can effectively move at it along with his willingness to tackle.

Shelton has already graduated from junior college and will have three years left in his college career. He will be immediately eligible to compete for West Virginia this fall.

Overall, it’s the tenth addition that West Virginia has made to the 2022-23 roster since the end of the early signing period and fills a major need for the program in the defensive secondary as a versatile safety.

WVSports.com will have more with Shelton in the near future.