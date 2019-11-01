News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-01 03:12:00 -0500') }} football

JUCO DE Jackson plans official visit to West Virginia football

Jackson now holds an offer from the West Virginia football program.
Jackson now holds an offer from the West Virginia football program.
Keenan Cummings
Managing Editor

Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi C.C. defensive end Justin Jackson has been committed to Colorado since the summer but plans on taking several visits.


One of those is expected to be to check out West Virginia after the Mountaineers extended a scholarship offer.

